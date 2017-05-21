Recall on thousands of John Morrell beef franks

John Morrell and Company has recalled hundreds of thousands of ready to eat hot dogs.

Over 210 thousand pounds of beef franks have been recalled due to metal objects found inside packaging.

The Cincinnati based company has received three complaints about the metal objects.

The beef franks that have been impacted by the recall are 14 oz. sealed packages containing “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks,” with a use-by date of August 19, 2017, and 16 oz. sealed packages containing “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks,” with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

There have not been any reports yet of people getting hurt or sick as a result of eating the hot dogs.

If you have any in your fridge, you are urged to throw them away or bring them back to the store you purchased them from.