Refund alert, Michigan-purchased milk

As the result of a class action law suit, Michigan residents who have purchased milk or milk products in the state may be entitled to a payout.

According to the claims submission website BoughtMilk.com, the original payment amount could amount to $70 depending on number of products bought or number of claims submitted. Now, the refund has been reduced to a maximum of $15.

In order to be eligible, the milk or milk products have to have been purchased from a grocery store, but no proof of purchase is needed for the claim.

The official statement on the claims website reads:

You are a member of this class if you, since 2003, purchased milk or other milk products (including half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) when you were a resident of one of the following states, you may be entitled to payment from this milk price-fixing class action settlement: Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin NOTE: To be eligible for benefits from this class action settlement, you must have purchased the milk products from a grocery store or other retailer, not directly from one of the defendants. The products must not have been purchased for resale.

Claims can be submitted here on BoughtMilk.com.