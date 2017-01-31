Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Refund alert, Michigan-purchased milk

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Jan 15, 2017 5:19 PM EST | Updated: Jan 31, 2017 6:34 PM EST

As the result of a class action law suit, Michigan residents who have purchased milk or milk products in the state may be entitled to a payout. 

According to the claims submission website BoughtMilk.com, the original payment amount could amount to $70 depending on number of products bought or number of claims submitted. Now, the refund has been reduced to a maximum of $15. 

In order to be eligible, the milk or milk products have to have been purchased from a grocery store, but no proof of purchase is needed for the claim. 

The official statement on the claims website reads: 

You are a member of this class if you, since 2003, purchased milk or other milk products (including half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) when you were a resident of one of the following states, you may be entitled to payment from this milk price-fixing class action settlement:

Arizona
California
District of Columbia
Kansas
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
Oregon
South Dakota
Tennessee
Vermont
West Virginia
Wisconsin

NOTE: To be eligible for benefits from this class action settlement, you must have purchased the milk products from a grocery store or other retailer, not directly from one of the defendants. The products must not have been purchased for resale.

Claims can be submitted here on BoughtMilk.com

