Reindeer and exotic animals visit library in South Bend

The library in South Bend turned into the North Pole Wednesday, with exotic animals and a packed crowd of onlookers.

The St. Joseph County Public Library says this was the biggest crowd they’ve ever seen for Silly Safaris.

They had about 200 people show up to the free event, where kids can interact with snakes, turtles and a reindeer.

Library organizers say they’ve been doing this for years, and it’s a great way to educate kids about nature in a fun environment.

“It’s an opportunity for them to have a quick education in just a fun, humorous way and learn about animals that they may not see otherwise, and some of these creatures are things that you may have to go to a zoo or some kind of a specialty environment,” Jennifer Zent, communications specialist for the library said.

The animals traveled to South Bend from Indianapolis.