Report: Notre Dame to hire Chip Long as offensive coordinator

The Notre Dame coaching carousel does not take any breaks.

Fox Sports Bruce Feldman reported today that Notre Dame is set to hire Memphis Offensive Coordinator Chip Long to the exact same role. In his first season at Memphis, Long helped the Tigers to top 20 offense despite losing first round draft pick Paxton Lynch to the NFL.

Prior to Memphis, Long worked with Memphis head coach Mike Norvell at Arizona State from 2012-15. During that time, the Sun Devils averaged 37 points a game, finished with consecutive 10-win seasons (2013, 2014) and won the 2013 Pac-12 South title. Previously, Long coached on the staffs at Illinois, Arkansas and Louisville.

From 2008-09, Long coached the tight ends under then-Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino. He helped Hogs tight end D.J. Williams become the first Razorback to win the John Mackey Award.

Long is highly regarded as one of the top 25 recruiters in college football according to Rivals and 247Sports. He is expected to receive a three year deal from Notre Dame.