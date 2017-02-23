Reward increases to $50K for info on murdered teens

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German has increased to $50,000.

German and Williams were reported missing on February 13.

Their bodies were discovered the following day by volunteers assisting in an organized search for the girls.

On Wednesday, investigators held a press conference to release new information in the case, including an audio clip of a possible suspect.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police announced the reward had increased from $41,000 to $50,000 because of a donation by the office of US Representative Todd Rokita.

Police said there have been approximately 3,900 tips received by phone and email. Of those, 1,900 were received after the audio clip was released.

The FBI is using approximately 6,000 electronic bill boards, in 46 states to request information about this case.

Information in the case, as well as the audio clip, can be found on the Indiana State Police Delphi investigation website.

The reward is made up of donations from the FBI, Indiana Packers Corporation, US Representative Todd Rokita and Lafayette Bank and Trust.

The Indiana State Police Alliance (ISPA) has established an account for individuals or businesses wishing to donate to the Delphi Reward Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

Citizens can provide information about this case by calling the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Information can be reported anonymously.

