Riley High School student arrested after allegedly taking gun to school

A student was arrested after allegedly taking a gun to Riley High School on Monday, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Late Monday morning, a student alerted school administrators there was a weapon in the restroom.

School officials followed safety protocols and located a gun and identified the students involved, according to Sue Coney, the Director of Communications for the district.

The student who allegedly took the gun to school was taken into custody.

Several other students are facing disciplinary action, according to Coney.

"It is important to note that all school personnel took this matter very seriously and acted in a swift manner. At no time today were students or staff in danger. Student safety is of the utmost importance to Riley High School," Coney wrote in a release.