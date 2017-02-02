Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Riley remains undefeated, blows by Penn 78-69

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 3, 2017 12:36 AM EST | Updated: Feb 2, 2017 11:39 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

The Riley Wildcats, the team to beat in the Northern Indiana Conference, remained undefeated Thursday night defeating Penn 78-69.

Led by Damezi Anderson with 21 points, Riley (15-0) led throughout the game and the game never getting to within a possession from late in the 2nd quarter on. 

The Kingsmen were led by sophomore Noah Applegate who poured in a career high 33 points on 10-17 shooting, but the Wildcats pulled away in the end led by Maurice Scott Jr.'s 18 points, and says this team remains motivated even with an undefeated record.

"We definitely stay hungry, like I said we stay hungry but we understand that we got each others back, we win as one, there's no one man that stands out. Coaches coach and the players play and we continue to take it one game at a time," Scott said.
 

Share this article:

Read More

Anthem exits more Obamacare markets
Ex-Northwestern professor in court for 1st time in Chicago stabbing death
Escaped Ohio inmate kills himself in parent's basement, police say
Missing Marines declared dead after Australian Navy finds aircraft
Sign up for our newsletter!