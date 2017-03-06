Road work will close down 5 busy intersections

If you'll be traveling in St. Joseph County Monday, there are several road closures that could slow down your commute.

Five heavily-traveled intersections will shut down for 20 minute intervals, so crews can install telecommunication lines.

At approximately 8 a.m., State Road 933 and Brother Andre drive will be closed.

At 9 a-m --- State Road 9-33 and Pendle street will close.

10 a-m --- State Road 23 and 26th street will be closed between Ironwood and Douglas.

11 a-m--- State Road 331 and Day Road will be closed.

And at noon, State Road 23 and Fir road will shut down.