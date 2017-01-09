Robbery victim shot while running from suspects

Elkhart Police were called to the 2600 block of DeCamp Avenue to investigate a shooting with injuries just after midnight Saturday.

The victim told police he was walking in the parking lot when two suspects with guns approached him and demanded his property.

The victim said he gave them his property, then he ran away.

As he was running, one of the suspects shot at him and the bullet struck the victim in the leg.

The victim continued running from the scene and called police.

He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as black males, between 20 and 30 years old with slim builds, wearing masks.