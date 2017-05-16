'Roseanne' returning to ABC

By Lisa Respers France CNN

(CNN) -- Not only is "Roseanne" getting a reboot, but we also get both Beckys.

ABC has announced they are bringing the beloved sitcom back next year with the original cast.

Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are all on board for an eight-episode reboot set to air in 2018.

Actress Sarah Chalke, who famously picked up the role of Becky in later seasons, will also appear on the series as another character.

"Roseanne" viewers have held a nostalgic place in their hearts for the show, which originally ran for nine seasons from 1988 to 1997.

The sitcom centered around the Conner family, led by matriarch Roseanne, and their working class life in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

On Tuesday, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey welcomed the return of the hit show.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant -- and hilarious -- today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Dungey said in a press release.

In addition to attracting high ratings during its original stint, the "Roseanne" also won a Golden Globe Award for best television series (comedy or musical), best performance Globe Awards for Barr and Goodman, a lead actress Emmy for Barr, and two supporting actress Emmy Awards for Metcalf.

