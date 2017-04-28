Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Sandbag locations set for St. Joseph County ahead of weekend rain

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 28, 2017 10:45 PM EST
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -

St. Joseph County Officials have released sandbag locations ahead of the drenching rain forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. 

In addition to the listed locations, a filling station has also been staged outside of Jewell Wood, Gilmer Park.

Sandbag locations are: 
• Warren Fire Department – Station #18  at 54837 Quince Road,  South Bend 574-232-4028

• Clay Fire Territory- Station #24  at 13981 State Road  23,  Granger 574-272-3874

• Penn Township- Station #13 at 13750 McKinley, Mishawaka 574-255-2690

• South Bend Street Department at 731 S. Lafayette, South Bend 574-235-9244

• Mishawaka Street Department at 500 N. Cedar Street, Mishawaka 574-258-1660

• Clay Fire Department at 18355 Auten Road, South Bend  574-272-2144

• Southwest Central Fire at 19971 Kern Road, South Bend 574-291-1677

• Woodland Garage at 15973 New Road, Mishawaka 574-633-4121

• Riverside Garage at 3301 Riverside Drive, South Bend 574-277-1020
 

Share this article:

Read More

Fire destroys family's home in Mishawaka
South Bend pool holds fundraiser in effort to re-open it
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe with dog
Vendors say business boomed at New Carlisle event
Sign up for our newsletter!