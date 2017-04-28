Sandbag locations set for St. Joseph County ahead of weekend rain

St. Joseph County Officials have released sandbag locations ahead of the drenching rain forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the listed locations, a filling station has also been staged outside of Jewell Wood, Gilmer Park.

Sandbag locations are:

• Warren Fire Department – Station #18 at 54837 Quince Road, South Bend 574-232-4028

• Clay Fire Territory- Station #24 at 13981 State Road 23, Granger 574-272-3874

• Penn Township- Station #13 at 13750 McKinley, Mishawaka 574-255-2690

• South Bend Street Department at 731 S. Lafayette, South Bend 574-235-9244

• Mishawaka Street Department at 500 N. Cedar Street, Mishawaka 574-258-1660

• Clay Fire Department at 18355 Auten Road, South Bend 574-272-2144

• Southwest Central Fire at 19971 Kern Road, South Bend 574-291-1677

• Woodland Garage at 15973 New Road, Mishawaka 574-633-4121

• Riverside Garage at 3301 Riverside Drive, South Bend 574-277-1020

