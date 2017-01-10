SBCC approves plan for Four Winds Field

There are big changes planned for Four Winds Field and the surrounding district. The South Bend Common Council approved a petition of zoning appeals Monday night. This will allow plans to move forward.

It is all part of an effort to redevelop the district which will not only involve Four Winds Field but the former Studebaker Assembly Plant.

"There are quite a few individuals and families who come and enjoy the ballpark and we hope that this project can just bolster that and bring more folks to the area," J.B. Curry with TWG Development, LLC.



In total it is a 22 to 23 million dollar project. Once completed there will be about 120 mixed-use apartment units in the space that is currently vacant. 10,000 square feet of commercial space will be added to the ground level along with 10,000 square feet of rooftop commercial space.

The project will add 195 parking spots as well.

"We've done the due diligence on this with the architect and design team. Really the plan is fantastic and I can't wait to reveal renderings once those are prepared," Curry added.

For those who frequent the ball park, they know the current entrance is grass, a parking lot, and sidewalk leading to the field. All of that will soon change.

"We're going to exchange that for a grand promenade entrance into the stadium. People, activities, engaging, commercial nodes on the corners, people living there, the rooftop activated," said Curry.