School City of Mishawaka approves new mission statement

Posted: Mar 28, 2017 11:44 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -

A brand new vision for the School City of Mishawaka was laid out and approved at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The Mishawaka Way has been in the works for about a year and a half. It includes ten core values school Superintendent Dean Speicher says  describe how business is done within the district.

Core values:

  • Building community
  • Integrity
  • Innovation
  • Customer experience
  • High expectations
  • Growth mindset
  • Collaboration
  • Communication
  • Creativity
  • Critical thinking

“Everything that we do in the School City of Mishawaka we want to be done in an excellent manner to the benefit of our students to the benefit of our community to the benefit of our staff,” said Dr. Speicher.

