School City of Mishawaka approves new mission statement

A brand new vision for the School City of Mishawaka was laid out and approved at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The Mishawaka Way has been in the works for about a year and a half. It includes ten core values school Superintendent Dean Speicher says describe how business is done within the district.

Core values:

Building community

Integrity

Innovation

Customer experience

High expectations

Growth mindset

Collaboration

Communication

Creativity

Critical thinking

“Everything that we do in the School City of Mishawaka we want to be done in an excellent manner to the benefit of our students to the benefit of our community to the benefit of our staff,” said Dr. Speicher.