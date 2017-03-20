Scientists are urging lawmakers to reconsider proposed budget cuts

President Trump’s proposed budget cuts could spell major problems for several organizations, including those who protect the environment.

A group of scientist from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania are lobbying members of Congress to save The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The program removes toxic waste from harbors and restores wildlife habitats.

Congress wants to chop 25% from the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would see the biggest cut, nearly $300 million this year to just $10 million started in 2018.

The coalition says with a budget cut, their efforts to respond to environmental emergencies, like the Flint Water Crisis or lead contamination in East Chicago, will be limited.

“If you cut the base budgets for everybody, it will just make it impossible for those critical federal agencies to be able to work together and response to these threats in the future,” said Todd Ambs, from the Healing Our Waters: Great Lakes Coalition.

Advocates say if the President’s plan is approved, it threatens the drinking-water supply for more than 40 million Americans. President Trump wants to cut spending for agencies like the EPA so the government can put more money towards the nation’s defense budget.