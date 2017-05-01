Screams and panic in 911 call after pit bull attacks young children

Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

By: Hayley Fixler
Posted: May 1, 2017 6:28 PM EST | Updated: May 1, 2017 7:23 PM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -

It's been nearly a month since a pit bull viciously attacked and mauled a two-year-old Cass County girl. 

The Cass County Prosecutor's office is waiting on law enforcement to answer a few important questions, before they determine whether or not the dog's owners will face charges.

ABC57 News got a hold of the terrifying emergency call, made by Arial and Anthony Harrison's aunt, Emily Hansford. 

The phone call is filled with screams of panic, and cries for help.

During the 11 minute phone conversation, the 9-1-1 operator tries to get information from Hansford, while attempting to calm her down.

The phone call revealed the family did not know the neighbors who owned the black pit bull.

Jennifer Hansford, the children's grandmother and Hansford's mother, told ABC57 News she did not feel up to speaking on camera, but that the family was coping and doing okay.

ABC57 News will continue to follow this story as it develops. 

