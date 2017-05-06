Search for escaped Westville inmate continues

Police continue to search for an inmate on the run.

The Indiana Department of Corrections says 35-year-old Orville Morris has an extensive criminal history.

Morris escaped from the prison sometime on Friday. He was being held on charges of burglary, robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Morris is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” at 210 pounds. He has green eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit.

Morris has a skull tattoo with a five point crown on his upper right arm. He also has the initials K.N.M on the left side of his neck and J.M tattooed on his left hand.

According to the public information officer authorities continue to search the interior of Westville Correction Center along with the trucks Morris could have had contact with.

According to the Indiana Department of Corrections Morris was thought to have escaped in one of three work trucks headed to Niles. Police intercepted them and did a search. Morris was not found inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police.