Search warrant leads to 2 arrests in Plymouth

Indiana State Police executed a search warrant in Plymouth that resulted in two arrests Monday.

Troopers searched a home at 11302 Maple Road that was part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.

At the residence, ISP discovered Sara Hopkins and Leona Cochran inside who were both arrested for outstanding warrants in other counties.

Troopers say needles, methamphetamine and other drugs were found inside the home.

All charges are being handed over to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

