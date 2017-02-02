Search warrant leads to three arrests in Dowagiac

Three individuals were arrested Wednesday after the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team carried out a search warrant in the 200 block of Grand Boulevard.

County officials say the warrant was served based off suspicion that crack cocaine was being sold.

Upon the search, detectives reported finding cocaine and evidence that crack cocaine was allegedly being manufactured and sold at the residence.

Two unnamed 36-year-old male suspects were arrested on charges of possession, intent to distribute, and maintaining a drug house.

Authorities say one other male was arrested on an unrelated warrant from a different jurisdiction.

County officials have not released names as the individuals are pending arraignment.