Second suspect in Michigan City bank robbery arrested

Posted: May 23, 2017 5:59 PM EST
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -

The second suspect in the robbery of the Fifth Third Bank in Michigan City surrendered to deputies on Sunday.

Michigan City Police said Bryan Burch walked into the lobby of the La Porte County Sheriff's Department on Sunday and turned himself in.

He was taken into custody and booked.

Burch is facing one count of robbery in the May 11th robbery of the Fifth Third Bank on Franklin Street.

Michigan City Police said a white male entered the bank and indicated he had a weapon. The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he left the bank, according to police.

During the investigation, police developed two suspects.

On May 17 Keith English was taken into custody on one count of aiding, inducing, causing robbery.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burch on May 15.

