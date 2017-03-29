Seitz Park to close for construction later this year

Starting in October, you will not be able to visit Seitz Park for about 18 months while the construction is going on.

The University of Notre Dame and the city are working together to build a new hydro plant and upgrade the park.

South Bend will get $1 million to restore the park and the university gets a spot for its project.

“Construction will start on Notre Dame's hydroelectric turbine and that will be underground at Seitz Park. Once that begins it's about an 18-month construction process. We'll be doing as much work as we can alongside them. But after that we'll be able to unveil a brand new park,” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director at Venues Parks and Arts.

Howard Park is also getting a makeover.

Over the next two years, it will be closed off for the installment of a new splash plaza and ice skating rink.