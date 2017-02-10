Self-proclaimed drug dealer arrested on drug charges

A man who told police he was a drug dealer was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop by members of the St. Joseph County Drug Investigation Unit, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On February 7, investigators with the DIU were conducting surveillance and observed a Honda driven by Fabian Garcia.

The investigators said they knew Garcia was a habitual traffic violator and has a lifetime suspension of driving privileges, so they conducted a traffic stop.

Garcia and his 4-year-old passenger were taken to the DIU offices and the child was released to her mother.

Officers searched Garcia and located $6,211 on his person, reports said.

Garcia consented to a search of his vehicle. Investigators located 32.4 grams of crystal meth, 6.8 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, drug packaging materials and a handgun, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When investigators asked why he had the handgun, he replied he had it because he was a drug dealer, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The handgun had been reported stolen to the South Bend Police Department.

Garcia was arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, two counts of dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license and felon carrying a handgun has prior felony conviction.

Bond was set at $100,000.