Semi hits parked vehicle, kills man

A crash on the shoulder of I-94, involving a semi and pickup truck, was the reason for a man’s death early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say at approximately 1:27 a.m, a 1978 Chevy K20 pickup truck was parked on the shoulder of the interstate for unknown reasons, one mile east of the Chesterton exit.

The driver of the pickup, later identified as 37-year-old Daniel Evans of Terre Haute, was standing outside of vehicle when a semi traveling westbound crossed the fog line and struck Evans’ truck.

Troopers say the impact of the crash forced the pickup into Evans who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.