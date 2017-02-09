Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Semi-truck crash on Indiana Toll Road claims one life

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 9, 2017 6:21 PM EST | Updated: Feb 9, 2017 7:51 PM EST

A man from Minnesota who was traveling on the Indiana Toll Road died Thursday morning after losing control of his semi-truck and crashing. 

According to troopers, a semi pulling a large box trailer from Foley, Minnesota was traveling westbound when it went off the roadway, through the median and across both eastbound lanes. 

The driver, 57-year-old John James, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Troopers say the crash may have resulted from the driver suffering a medical emergency. 

