Semi-truck crash on Indiana Toll Road claims one life
Posted: Feb 9, 2017 6:21 PM EST | Updated: Feb 9, 2017 7:51 PM EST
A man from Minnesota who was traveling on the Indiana Toll Road died Thursday morning after losing control of his semi-truck and crashing.
According to troopers, a semi pulling a large box trailer from Foley, Minnesota was traveling westbound when it went off the roadway, through the median and across both eastbound lanes.
The driver, 57-year-old John James, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Troopers say the crash may have resulted from the driver suffering a medical emergency.