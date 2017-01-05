Sen. Donnelly receives Department of Defense Medal

Senator Joe Donnelly received the Department of Defense Medal from the U.S. Navy on Thursday for his dedication to U.S. and Hoosier service members.

State officials say the medal for Distinguished Public Service is the ‘highest award’ a citizen, politician, foreign national, or non-career federal employee can receive from the department.

"It is an honor to receive this award from the Department of Defense. Our brave men and women in uniform work nonstop to keep our country safe and protect our freedoms. They and their families deserve nothing less than our wholehearted support, and I will continue working to get them the resources they need to succeed on the battlefield and here at home,” said Donnelly.

The Secretary of the Navy says they are 'fortunate to have such a dedicated leader in the U.S. Senate.'