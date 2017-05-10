Sessions, Rosenstein interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday

By Laura Jarrett CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are interviewing potential interim FBI directors Wednesday, according to a Justice Department official.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is one of those being interviewed, the official said.

By statute, McCabe became acting FBI director Tuesday in the wake of James Comey's firing.

The official said an announcement of the decision should come soon -- later Wednesday or Thursday.

The candidates are not just limited to FBI officials -- they must be someone with significant law enforcement experience. The official said it cannot be a former US attorney.

The official expects four to eight individuals to be interviewed.

If McCabe is not selected, he will go back to being deputy director.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.