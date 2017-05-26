Seven injured after DDOT bus crashes into building on Detroit's west side

Detroit, MI -- Seven people were injured after a DDOT Bus crashed into a building on Detroit's west side. Three people, including the driver suffered critical injuries while the other four suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened near in the 14400 block of Dexter near Doris St. around 3:30 p.m. That's north of Davison Ave.

The bus hit a telephone pole before crashing into the building. Two other vehicles are also involved in the crash.

Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash or how many people were on the bus at the time.

