Several restaurants to participate in Winter Restaurant Week

If you don't feel like cooking dinner this week, Downtown South Bend is offering up some options for Winter Restaurant Week.

The event kicked off Monday and gives restaurants across downtown an opportunity to show off their stuff.

Each restaurant will have a value-priced menu with meals listed at $11, $22, and $33 dollars.

We caught up with "Le Peep" to learn more.

"It's really just about general awareness of the downtown restaurants and the many different cuisine we offer downtown, there’s a really large concentration of restaurants in the downtown area,” said peg Dalton, owner of Le Peep. "We've added more restaurants, there's 17 this year and we continue having more and more choices and we're all local and that's really important and ten percent of the proceeds go to Memorial Children's Hospital"

In all, 17 restaurants will be participating including Cafe Navarre, Cinco 5, Render Kitchen & Bar, and Vegetable Buddies.