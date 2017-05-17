Severe weather batters through Wisconsin, Oklahoma

Severe weather hit much of the U.S. stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes, killing at least two people and leaving devastation behind in several areas.

According to the National Weather Service, at least 3 tornadoes have been confirmed. Wisconsin and Oklahoma were two of the hardest hit areas, forcing residents to clean up after several homes and businesses were damaged.

In Elk City, Oklahoma, officials confirmed 1 death, but a total number of injuries is unknown at this time.

At least 20 to 30 homes are damaged and thousands are without power. Several out-of-town police and fire crews have joined the search and rescue efforts.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are helping folks displaced by the storm by setting up a shelter at a local church.

In Barron County, Wisconsin, a reported tornado that touched down killed at least 1 person and injured 25. The worst of the damage is around The Prairie Lakes Estates Trailer Park. Some people who live in the area are still unaccounted for. Officials are still searching for anyone that might be missing or stuck.

"We've carried babies out. We've carried elderly, we've been contacted b several people that want to help," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald from the Barron County Sheriff's Department. "At this time, we're just searching the area with the search terms and making sure there's no one injured, then we'll assess the damage," said Sheriff Fitzgerald.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and the National Weather Service say they will be sending damage survey teams to the area today to assess the locations and the number of tornadoes.