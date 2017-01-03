Sex offender accused of failing to register

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department and Bourbon Police took a registered sex offender into custody for allegedly failing to register a new address.

The sheriff's department and Bourbon Police received information 34-year-old Timothy Brooks was living in Bourbon but failed to notify officials of his address change.

Both agencies investigated and took Brooks into custody on a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators are forwarding a report to the Marshall County Prosecutor`s Office for review and formal charges.