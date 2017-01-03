Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning | Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Michiana

Sex offender accused of failing to register

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 3, 2017 2:06 PM EST

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department and Bourbon Police took a registered sex offender into custody for allegedly failing to register a new address.

The sheriff's department and Bourbon Police received information 34-year-old Timothy Brooks was living in Bourbon but failed to notify officials of his address change.

Both agencies investigated and took Brooks into custody on a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators are forwarding a report to the Marshall County Prosecutor`s Office for review and formal charges.

Share this article:

Read More

Counterprotesters outnumber, confront Klan supporters at Virginia KKK rally
Meet NASA's newest astronaut recruits
Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested on public drunkenness charge
Venus Williams crash: Police say she drove 'lawfully' before fatal accident
Sign up for our newsletter!