Sex offender accused of failing to register
Posted: Jan 3, 2017 2:06 PM EST
The Marshall County Sheriff's Department and Bourbon Police took a registered sex offender into custody for allegedly failing to register a new address.
The sheriff's department and Bourbon Police received information 34-year-old Timothy Brooks was living in Bourbon but failed to notify officials of his address change.
Both agencies investigated and took Brooks into custody on a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Investigators are forwarding a report to the Marshall County Prosecutor`s Office for review and formal charges.