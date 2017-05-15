Shakin' Crab responds after health code violations

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last week, ABC 57 showed you the dirty images and the 22 health code violations inside Shakin’ Crab in Mishawaka.

The business was shut down for several days.

Now Shakin’ Crab is back open and its manager is speaking out.

Last week, problems in the kitchen included blobs of grease stuck to the side of a fryer, and an employee hand sink that was rusty and unrecognizable.

But now the manager wants you to see they’ve made big changes, both to personel and to their entire restaurant.

The store says they’ve got nothing to hide.

“We feel confidence, new crew here, we pretty sure we going to the job right so there are not going to be any more violations anymore,” said Wayne Wang, manager of Shakin’ Crab.