"Shark Tank" judge talks business at Notre Dame

If you’ve seen the hit ABC show “Shark Tank”, you know there's one judge in particular that contestants fear the most.

Monday afternoon, hundreds of Notre Dame faculty and students listened to Kevin O’Leary.

He told our reporter there’s a big reason why Notre Dame stands out.

“The alumni. This is a legendary brand. Mendoza business school known all around the world. A lot of business leaders here,” said O’Leary.

After giving a roughly 45 minute talk on entrepreneurship, O’Leary took a familiar seat as a judge.

Three teams of Notre Dame students were given three minutes to pitch their best ideas to O’Leary.

Before he went on stage, Mr. Wonderful told our reporter what he was going to talk about.