Sheriff releases identity of man killed in North Judson Tuesday

Starke County Sheriff Bill Dulin has released the identity of the man who was found stabbed Tuesday evening in North Judson.

Deputies with the Starke County Sheriff's Office were called to the 4400 block of Dawn Drive Tuesday evening to investigate a stabbing.

They located 28-year-old Bradley White lying on the ground, bleeding from the chest.

He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Charges are pending against 31-year-old Matthew Schutz. Deputies said Schutz stabbed White with a hunting knife.