Tip Line: 574-344-5557

Shooting results in injuries in Elkhart

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Feb 4, 2017 11:22 PM EST

A shooting in Elkhart left one man injured, Saturday evening. 

According to Elkhard County Police, the victim, a 37-year-old male, was on the street in the area of W Cleveland Ave and Prairie St when he was shot. 

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Ave at 6:24pm, and learned that the victim had already been transported to Elkhart General Hospital, where he remains being treated for non-life threatening-injuries. 

Officers at the scene found a bullet hole in the side of 114 W Cleveland Ave, but they say there is no suspect at this time. 

