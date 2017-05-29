SILVER Alert issued for elderly man

The Munster Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an elderly man from Munster, Indiana.

Police are searching for 77-year-old Michael Phillips. Phillips is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Phillips was last seen May 29th around 1:00p.m. in Munster, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a gray polo shirt with a blue strip.

He is believed to be driving a beige 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Indiana plate number D784NN. Phillips may be disoriented and in need of medical assistance.

If anyone has any information on Michael Phillips you are urged to call the Munster Police Department at 219-660-0001 or 911.