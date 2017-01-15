Slippery Weather Ahead

Monday morning a wintry mix, including freezing rain is likely. Roads could turn slick through midday before temperatures warm above freezing. With a cold ground a glaze of ice is possible on roads through the morning.

Sunday Evening Update

Wintry mix will start around 5:00 a.m. With surface temperatures will be in the 20s through the early morning, precipitation could start as snow and sleet before changing to freezing rain.

7:00 a.m. the high resolution HRRR predicts freezing rain with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

11;00 a.m. freezing rain is possible from US-6 north across southwest Michigan as temperatures hold in the low 30s.

By early afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing and the rest of Monday will just be rainy. Temperatures continue to rise into Tuesday.

---------------------------

This weekend looks to bring a one-two punch of freezing rain. The first will impact central Indiana Saturday into Sunday, the second locally, with a slick start to Monday.

This Weekend

Saturday a band of freezing rain is likely along the I-70 corridor from southern Illinois through central Indiana and into Ohio. Slippery roads could persist through early Sunday, until temperatures warm back above freezing.

Advisories are posted through 1 p.m. Sunday across central Indiana. Freezing rain is expected to be light but enough that could make for slippery roads.

This system is part of a much large ice storm that will impact the center of the country.

Areas under the ice storm warning could see up to an inch of ice accumulation. This could cripple travel, down trees and cause power outages. Impacts could last into Monday, or longer depending on the number of power outages.

Monday Morning

Rain is likely Monday morning, but air temperatures near the surface will remain near or below freezing. Freezing rain could last from the early morning through midday, impacting the morning drive. As temperatures rise Monday afternoon, any icy will melt and roads will just be wet.

Keep track of the forecast through the weekend. A change in a few degrees can be a big difference from a few slick spots to icy roads. Use cation and check the forecast before you leave Monday morning.

Follow us on Facebook

and Twitter.