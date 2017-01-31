Small plane makes emergency landing on US31

A small plane made an emergency landing on US 31 on Tuesday, according to Kokomo Police.

Police said just after noon, the plane began experiencing mechanical issues.

The pilot made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of US 31 in Kokomo.

Police arrived shortly after the landing and blocked off that section of US 31.

Mechanic personnel from Kokomo Municipal Airport arrived on scene and helped get the plane back in working order.

The pilot then took off from US 31 and continued his flight.

There were no injuries.