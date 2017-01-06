Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Watch

Snowmobile driver faces several charges

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 6, 2017 7:29 PM EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2017 7:20 PM EST

A Granger man was arrested Thursday evening after he backed his snowmobile into a vehicle near SR23 and Hickory Road. He faces several charges.

Richard Brennan is accused of battery and carrying a gun without a permit.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Brennan could also be charged with operating a snowmobile while intoxicated and operating a snowmobile without a valid driver's license.

