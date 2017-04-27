Some schools closing, after-school activities canceled due to landfill fire

Smoke from the landfill fire on CR 26 in Elkhart County is affecting local schools.

Concord Community Schools will dismiss students early because of the landfill fire.

Junior High - 1 p.m.

High School - 1:10 p.m.

CIS - 1:45 p.m.

K-4 - 1:55 p.m.

Concord High School has cancelled all after school practices except for boys golf.

Elkhart Community Schools have cancelled all outdoor after school activities and games (home events) for today.

The Elkhart Central softball game has been moved to South Bend St. Joseph.