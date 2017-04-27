Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Some schools closing, after-school activities canceled due to landfill fire

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 27, 2017 2:37 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

Smoke from the landfill fire on CR 26 in Elkhart County is affecting local schools.

Concord Community Schools will dismiss students early because of the landfill fire.

  • Junior High - 1 p.m.
  • High School - 1:10 p.m.
  • CIS - 1:45 p.m.
  • K-4 - 1:55 p.m.

Concord High School has cancelled all after school practices except for boys golf.

Elkhart Community Schools have cancelled all outdoor after school activities and games (home events) for today.

The Elkhart Central softball game has been moved to South Bend St. Joseph.

Share this article:

Read More

Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes
Amnesty Day approaches for those with warrants in Van Buren County
Why Trump discouraging officers from being 'too nice' matters in Baltimore
US slams North Korea missile test as Kim claims 'whole US mainland' in range
Sign up for our newsletter!