Tip Line:
574-344-5557
|
news57@abc57.com
Close
Home
News
Back
News Home
57 Minute Miracle
ABC57 Special Presentations
ABC57 in-depth
ABC57 Investigates
Award winning stories
Crime
Cool Schools
Military Greetings 2016
Made in Michiana
Politics
Weather
Back
Weather Home
Bus stop forecast
Interactive radar
Project Tornado
School closings
Ten day forecast
Weekend on the Water
Sports
Back
Sports Home
57 Tipoff
Cub Reporter
Four Winds Invitational
Notre Dame Sports
Saturday Kickoff
South Bend Cubs
Sports TV Schedules
About Us
Back
About Us Home
ABC57 Program schedule
ABC57 Sponsored Events
Careers
Contact us
Meet our talent
Reception issues
When to watch
Where to watch
Sweepstakes
Back
Sweepstakes Home
Sweepstakes winners
M
e
TV
Breaking News
Weather Alert - Air Quality Alert
|
Benton Harbor shooting turns homicide investigation
Sources: FBI investigation continues into link between Russian bank and Trump Org
By:
Staff
Posted:
Mar 9, 2017 6:41 PM EST |
Updated:
Mar 9, 2017 5:44 PM EST
facebook
twitter
email
Share this article:
facebook
twitter
email
Read More
Szokol builds three shot lead at Four Winds Invitational
Jelena Ostapenko stages huge comeback to beat Simona Halep in French Open final
St. Joe powers its way to 1st ever State Finals in program history
2 Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff says
Sign up for our newsletter!