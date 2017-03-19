South Bend accident sends three to hospital

A car accident on the corner of McKinley Ave and Manchester Drive sent three to the hospital with minor injuries Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Bend Police Department, around 2:45 p.m. a small SUV driving west on Manchester was going to fast and weaving in and out of traffic when it went over the grass and crashed into a truck in the parking lot of Liquor Oasis.

One person who was in the truck at the time, and two people from the SUV were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they do not yet know if charges will be filed.