South Bend Airport: TSA travel tips and new 'pet relief area'

With Memorial Day kicking off summer travel season, the Transportation Security Administration has some tips to make sure those security lines are smooth sailing. Plus, the South Bend International Airport is unveiling a new 'pet relief area.'

The TSA will be set up in the South Bend International Airport Wednesday beginning at 11:15 a.m. with a display of prohibited items and agents available to answer questions.

When it comes to packing a carry-on bag, one important rule to remember is the ‘3-1-1 liquid rule.’

3 = 3.4 ounces of liquid allowed in a container

1 = one clear quart-sized plastic bag in which to put containers

1 = one bag per person

Two exceptions to the 3.4 ounces rule are medications and liquids that are necessary for children, like baby formula.

For the TSA’s complete list of prohibited items, click here.

To ensure passengers move through security lines smoothly, the TSA recommends the following:

--Arrive two hours early for domestic flights to be safe.

--Be ready to go in the security line with your ID and boarding pass.

--Remove your liquids bag, and place it in a separate container.

--Place your big electronics in their own container.

To ask a TSA agent whether or not an item is allowed on a flight, you can Facebook message or tweet @AskTSA.

Someone will be available to respond between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends and holidays.

To avoid having to remove shoes, a belt, jacket, liquids, and a laptop, travelers can apply for a TSA pre check membership.

The TSA says this past April, 97% of their pre check passengers waited for less than five minutes in line.

The TSA has also recently launched an initiative to speed up security throughout the nation’s major airports, including Chicago O’Hare.

O’Hare is home to the first US-based carrier’s automated screening lane, which was just installed in November 2016.

Also happening Wednesday at 10 a.m.—the South Bend International Airport is unveiling its new ‘Pet Relief Area’ located past security.

South Bend is definitely not the first airport to give the pooch a place to poop, though.

This trend kicked off back in 2009, when the Department of Transportation mandated that all airlines construct animal relief areas at airports, mainly to accommodate passengers with service animals.

Many airports expanded these spaces to include all pets.

More recently, in August 2016, the U.S. government passed a law requiring airports that handle more than 10,000 passengers a year to establish at least one relief area for service animals inside each terminal.

The South Bend Airport’s pet relief area unveiling will be in conjunction with a nearly $600 donation to Pet Refuge.

Airport employees raised the money through a ‘biggest loser’ competition.