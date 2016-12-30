South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for first week in January
Posted: Dec 30, 2016 2:34 PM EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2016 1:37 PM EST
The City of South Bend released the trash pickup schedule for the first week of January.
Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, the city will be observing the holiday on Monday, January 2. So trash pickup will be delayed by one day.
- Monday, January 2nd: New Year’s Day observed, no trash pick-up
- Tuesday, January 3rd: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Monday
- Wednesday, January 4th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Tuesday
- Thursday, January 5th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Wednesday
- Friday, January 6th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Thursday
For additional information, residents can call 311 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.