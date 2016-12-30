Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for first week in January

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Dec 30, 2016 2:34 PM EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2016 1:37 PM EST

The City of South Bend released the trash pickup schedule for the first week of January.

Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, the city will be observing the holiday on Monday, January 2. So trash pickup will be delayed by one day.

  • Monday, January 2nd: New Year’s Day observed, no trash pick-up
  • Tuesday, January 3rd: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Monday
  • Wednesday, January 4th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Tuesday
  • Thursday, January 5th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Wednesday
  • Friday, January 6th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Thursday

For additional information, residents can call 311 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Share this article:

Read More

Canadian baby given health card without sex designation
Illinois Senate approves budget package
VP Mike Pence walks in Fourth of July Parade
North Korea tests missile it claims can reach 'anywhere in the world'
Sign up for our newsletter!