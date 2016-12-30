South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for first week in January

The City of South Bend released the trash pickup schedule for the first week of January.

Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, the city will be observing the holiday on Monday, January 2. So trash pickup will be delayed by one day.

Monday, January 2nd: New Year’s Day observed, no trash pick-up

Tuesday, January 3rd: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, January 4th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, January 5th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, January 6th: Trash pick-up in areas normally serviced on Thursday

For additional information, residents can call 311 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.