South Bend bakery selling paczki's to celebrate "Fat Tuesday"

If you’ve been watching your weight, today should be your cheat day. It’s Fat Tuesday and several Michiana bakeries want you to indulge.

Cops and Doughnuts in downtown South Bend is just one of the many places celebrating Fat Tuesday with paczkis, a polish jelly or crème filled doughnut.

“We’ve had a lot of orders come in, everybody seems to be happy,” said Greg Rynearson, President/Co-Owner of Cops and Doughnuts.

They are selling old fashioned Dainty Maid paczki’s with strawberries and crème filling for $3.49 each or $40.99 per dozen.

Their traditional paczki’s, with flavors including strawberry, raspberry, lemon, Holland cream, blueberry, apple and prune, go for $1.79 each or $18.99 per dozen.

The staff began preparing for the big day Monday afternoon. All of their paczki’s are homemade and each takes about 3 hours to make.

“We mix it all up from scratch,” Rynearson said. “We aren’t some of the big box stores that are made in the factory and filled with preservatives,” Rynearson said.

Cops and Doughnuts will be open until 8 P.M. Tuesday or until they sell out.