South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting renew TV deal, games to air on WMYS

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting announced they have renewed their television partnership and 35 regular season home games will air on WMYS, My Michiana.

“It’s amazing to see how the landscape of South Bend baseball has changed over the last six years,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. “In 2011, the organization only drew just under 113,000 fans. Today, we are drawing over 350,000 to Downtown South Bend and now half of our games can be seen on broadcast television. We are incredibly thankful to Jeff Guy and the entire Weigel Broadcasting staff for their partnership and coverage of our club.”

“We are very excited to broadcast more South Bend Cubs games this season on WMYS, My Michiana, especially since they're a perfect fit with our strong sports lineup of nearly 70 Chicago Cubs games and more than 50 Chicago White Sox games," said Jeff Guy, General Manager of WBND/ABC 57, WCWW/CW 25 and WMYS/My Michiana. "No other station provides this kind of valuable local and regional sports television programming for the Michiana viewers. I look forward to a great season partnering with Joe Hart and his team.”

“We really want to capture the Four Winds Field experience for the viewer,” said Aaron Ramey, ABC57 News Director. “We plan to introduce more in park reporting to the televised game broadcast. Our goal is to better profile the players so Michiana viewers can identify more with them as they work their way through the Cubs organization.”

Darin Pritchett will return as the radio and television voice of the South Bend Cubs.

SCHEDULE:

You can watch WMYS, My Michiana, over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:

Comcast 15/HD 194

DISH Network 69

AT&T Uverse 69

Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353

Mediacom 17/HD717

Date Time Matchup April - 08 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs April - 19 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs April - 20 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs April - 22 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 03 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Kane County @ SB Cubs May - 04 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Kane County @ SB Cubs May - 05 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Clinton @ SB Cubs May - 07 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Clinton @ SB Cubs May - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 16 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 17 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 18 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs May - 20 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs May - 27 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs June - 08 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Bowling Green @ SB Cubs June - 14 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs June - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs June - 17 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lake County @ SB Cubs July - 01 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 02 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 03 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 04 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 05 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 06 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 12 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 13 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 14 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 17 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cedar Rapids @ SB Cubs July - 28 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lake County @ SB Cubs July - 31 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Bowling Green @ SB Cubs August - 10 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs August - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs August - 17 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs August - 31 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs September - 01 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs