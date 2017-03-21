South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting renew TV deal, games to air on WMYS
The South Bend Cubs and Weigel Broadcasting announced they have renewed their television partnership and 35 regular season home games will air on WMYS, My Michiana.
“It’s amazing to see how the landscape of South Bend baseball has changed over the last six years,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. “In 2011, the organization only drew just under 113,000 fans. Today, we are drawing over 350,000 to Downtown South Bend and now half of our games can be seen on broadcast television. We are incredibly thankful to Jeff Guy and the entire Weigel Broadcasting staff for their partnership and coverage of our club.”
“We are very excited to broadcast more South Bend Cubs games this season on WMYS, My Michiana, especially since they're a perfect fit with our strong sports lineup of nearly 70 Chicago Cubs games and more than 50 Chicago White Sox games," said Jeff Guy, General Manager of WBND/ABC 57, WCWW/CW 25 and WMYS/My Michiana. "No other station provides this kind of valuable local and regional sports television programming for the Michiana viewers. I look forward to a great season partnering with Joe Hart and his team.”
“We really want to capture the Four Winds Field experience for the viewer,” said Aaron Ramey, ABC57 News Director. “We plan to introduce more in park reporting to the televised game broadcast. Our goal is to better profile the players so Michiana viewers can identify more with them as they work their way through the Cubs organization.”
Darin Pritchett will return as the radio and television voice of the South Bend Cubs.
SCHEDULE:
You can watch WMYS, My Michiana, over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:
- Comcast 15/HD 194
- DISH Network 69
- AT&T Uverse 69
- Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353
- Mediacom 17/HD717
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|April - 08
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|W.Michigan @ SB Cubs
|April - 19
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Great Lakes @ SB Cubs
|April - 20
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|April - 22
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|May - 03
|10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Kane County @ SB Cubs
|May - 04
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Kane County @ SB Cubs
|May - 05
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Clinton @ SB Cubs
|May - 07
|2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Clinton @ SB Cubs
|May - 15
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|May - 16
|10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|May - 17
|10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|May - 18
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|May - 20
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|May - 27
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs
|June - 08
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Bowling Green @ SB Cubs
|June - 14
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|June - 15
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|June - 17
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lake County @ SB Cubs
|July - 01
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|July - 02
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|July - 03
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Lansing @ SB Cubs
|July - 04
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Great Lakes @ SB Cubs
|July - 05
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Great Lakes @ SB Cubs
|July - 06
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Great Lakes @ SB Cubs
|July - 12
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Quad Cities @ SB Cubs
|July - 13
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Quad Cities @ SB Cubs
|July - 14
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Quad Cities @ SB Cubs
|July - 17
|1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Cedar Rapids @ SB Cubs
|July - 28
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|Lake County @ SB Cubs
|July - 31
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Bowling Green @ SB Cubs
|August - 10
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Dayton @ SB Cubs
|August - 15
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs
|August - 17
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs
|August - 31
|7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|W.Michigan @ SB Cubs
|September - 01
|7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
|W.Michigan @ SB Cubs