South Bend Cubs announce this season's promotions
The South Bend Cubs have announced the promotions they will be running this season at Four Winds Field. The promotions include 18 fireworks nights and 23 giveaways.
The South Bend Cubs says the promotions this year are based on input received from the fans.
“At the end of the 2016 season, we asked our fans what they liked and didn’t like about the promotional schedule,” said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. “Our number one goal has always been to provide an affordable, family friendly atmosphere. With ideas and suggestions from our fans, we have put together a schedule with more giveaways and theme nights than ever before.”
A new addition this season comes on Wednesdays as the South Bend Cubs will celebrate the Chicago Cubs World Series victory with World Champion Wednesdays. Every Wednesday night game, the South Bend Cubs will feature a giveaway item or special promotion that focuses on the first World Championship for the Cubs in 108 years. Each Wednesday will also spotlight a key moment from the World Series during the game.
Daily promotions returning include
- Belly Buster Monday
- $2 Tuesday
- Thirsty Thursday
- Fantastic Friday Fireworks
- Flat Screen Saturday
- Sunday FUNday
Popular theme nights returning are
- Bark at the Park May 2
- Star Wars Night May 4
- Super Hero Day May 21
- Jimmy Buffet Night featuring the Sandbar Bums June 8
- Classic Car Day July 30
- Social Media Night August 10
- Fallen Heroes Day August 27
- Bark at the Park August 28
- New theme nights for the 2017 season will feature
- 70s Night May 18
- 80s/90s Night June 15
- Disco Night July 6
- All-American Girls Professional Baseball Night July 13
- Christmas in July - July 26
- Country Night July 27
- Football Night August 17
- Double Dare Night August 31
Giveaways include
- Fleece blanket April 9
- Poster - April 17
- Chicago Cubs World Champions helmet bank April 19,
- Fleece blanket April 23
- Poster - May 15
- Super hero cape May 21,
- Bobblehead - Dexter Fowler June 14.
- Bobblehead - Eloy Jimenez June 18
- Bobblehead - Eloy Jimenez August 13
- World Series pint glass July 5
- South Bend Cubs hat July 12
- South Bend Cubs hat July 16
- Poster July 17
- Chicago Cubs Christmas ornament July 26
- replica South Bend Cubs youth jersey July 30,
- Stu D. Baker gnome August 11,
- Poster August 14
- World Champions t-shirt August 16
- World Champions t-shirt August 27,
- Poster August 28
- Fan calendar August 30,
- Fan calendar August
- Fan calendar September 1
Appearances for 2017 include
- World Series Trophy April 20
- Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Bill Buckner May 18
- Rally Entertainment June 13
- Hall of Famer Andre Dawson June 15
- Clark the Cub August 10
Opening Day at Four Winds Field for the South Bend Cubs is April 8.