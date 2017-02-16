South Bend Cubs announce this season's promotions

The South Bend Cubs have announced the promotions they will be running this season at Four Winds Field. The promotions include 18 fireworks nights and 23 giveaways.

The South Bend Cubs says the promotions this year are based on input received from the fans.

“At the end of the 2016 season, we asked our fans what they liked and didn’t like about the promotional schedule,” said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. “Our number one goal has always been to provide an affordable, family friendly atmosphere. With ideas and suggestions from our fans, we have put together a schedule with more giveaways and theme nights than ever before.”

A new addition this season comes on Wednesdays as the South Bend Cubs will celebrate the Chicago Cubs World Series victory with World Champion Wednesdays. Every Wednesday night game, the South Bend Cubs will feature a giveaway item or special promotion that focuses on the first World Championship for the Cubs in 108 years. Each Wednesday will also spotlight a key moment from the World Series during the game.

Daily promotions returning include

Belly Buster Monday

$2 Tuesday

Thirsty Thursday

Fantastic Friday Fireworks

Flat Screen Saturday

Sunday FUNday

Popular theme nights returning are

Bark at the Park May 2

Star Wars Night May 4

Super Hero Day May 21

Jimmy Buffet Night featuring the Sandbar Bums June 8

Classic Car Day July 30

Social Media Night August 10

Fallen Heroes Day August 27

Bark at the Park August 28

New theme nights for the 2017 season will feature

70s Night May 18

80s/90s Night June 15

Disco Night July 6

All-American Girls Professional Baseball Night July 13

Christmas in July - July 26

Country Night July 27

Football Night August 17

Double Dare Night August 31

Giveaways include

Fleece blanket April 9

Poster - April 17

Chicago Cubs World Champions helmet bank April 19,

Fleece blanket April 23

Poster - May 15

Super hero cape May 21,

Bobblehead - Dexter Fowler June 14.

Bobblehead - Eloy Jimenez June 18

Bobblehead - Eloy Jimenez August 13

World Series pint glass July 5

South Bend Cubs hat July 12

South Bend Cubs hat July 16

Poster July 17

Chicago Cubs Christmas ornament July 26

replica South Bend Cubs youth jersey July 30,

Stu D. Baker gnome August 11,

Poster August 14

World Champions t-shirt August 16

World Champions t-shirt August 27,

Poster August 28

Fan calendar August 30,

Fan calendar August

Fan calendar September 1



Appearances for 2017 include

World Series Trophy April 20

Former Chicago Cubs All-Star Bill Buckner May 18

Rally Entertainment June 13

Hall of Famer Andre Dawson June 15

Clark the Cub August 10

Opening Day at Four Winds Field for the South Bend Cubs is April 8.