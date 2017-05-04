South Bend Cubs cancel game, Star Wars Night moved to May 20

Because of the rain, the South Bend Cubs have canceled Thursday night's game. It will not be rescheduled.

Fans who purchased ticket's to Thursday's game can go to the South Bend Cubs Box Office for a voucher that can be used for a ticket to a future South Bend Cubs regular season game.

Star Wars Night will be celebrated on May 20th.

The #HanSolo inspired jerseys worn that night will be available in a silent auction with proceeds benefiting South Bend Cubs Charities. Only a select few will be available in an online auction after the 20th. #StarWarsDay

