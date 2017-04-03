South Bend Cubs continue Silver Sluggers program

The South Bend Cubs and Saint Joseph Health System announced the Silver Sluggers program, which is designed to get senior citizens who want to support their local team build new friendships and engage with others, will continue this year.

“Keeping those social connections with friends and our community seems like a small gesture, but it really can have an impact on wellness, especially as we age,” said Shari Binkley, executive director of Saint Joseph Health System St. Paul’s. “Silver Sluggers is just one way we hope to encourage seniors to stay connected to one another and our community.”

The Silver Sluggers program has several benefits for seniors.

Anyone 55 years old or older can purchase a discounted ticket to every Wednesday home game this season. Tickets are just $6 for a field box seat - which is 45-percent off the normal ticket price.

When seniors attend their first game, they will receive a Silver Sluggers card that can be punched for each game attended.

After four Wednesday games, Silver Sluggers participants will receive a free South Bend Cubs Silver Sluggers hat.

After six Wednesday games, Silver Sluggers will be invited to an all-you-can eat ballpark picnic at the final Wednesday home game of the season on August 30.

In addition, Silver Sluggers will be seated in the Friendship Section so they can meet old friends and make new ones.

Each Wednesday, one Silver Slugger will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“This program was so popular last year that we’ve already had calls from fans asking if we were going to continue the program,” said Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs. “This is a great partnership with Saint Joseph Health System to offer programs for some of our most loyal Cubs fans.”

To receive a Silver Sluggers membership card, fans must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office and present a photo ID. Memberships will be available beginning on Wednesday, April 19. Members must visit the Four Winds Field Box Office to receive their discounted game ticket.

St. Paul's will host two South Bend Cubs players for the season again this year.

The players will move into the community at the beginning of April.

“The was an incredible experience for both the players and St. Paul’s residents last year,” added Binkley. “The opportunities to learn from one another was welcomed and unmatched. Our residents have already been planning outings to the ballpark and private celebrations at our community.”

“We didn’t really know what to expect last year,” added Hart. “But the players had an instant, built-in family to support them all season long, and in return they provided some intergenerational experiences most of us don’t ever get the chance to do. With the huge success, it just made sense for us to continue this unique partnership.”