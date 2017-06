South Bend Cubs games to air on WMYS

This year, over 30 South Bend Cubs games will air on WMYS beginning with Opening Day, April 8.

You can watch WMYS, My Michiana, over the air on Channel 69.1. If you have cable or satellite, you can find My Michiana on the following channels:

Comcast 15/HD 194

DISH Network 69

AT&T Uverse 69

Rochester Telephone Cable 53/HD 353

Mediacom 17/HD717

Date Time Matchup April - 08 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs April - 19 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs April - 20 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs April - 22 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 03 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Kane County @ SB Cubs May - 04 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Kane County @ SB Cubs May - 05 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Clinton @ SB Cubs May - 07 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Clinton @ SB Cubs May - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 16 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 17 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs May - 18 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs May - 20 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs May - 27 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs June - 08 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Bowling Green @ SB Cubs June - 14 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs June - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs June - 17 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lake County @ SB Cubs July - 01 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 02 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 03 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lansing @ SB Cubs July - 04 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 05 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 06 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Great Lakes @ SB Cubs July - 12 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 13 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 14 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Quad Cities @ SB Cubs July - 17 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Cedar Rapids @ SB Cubs July - 28 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Lake County @ SB Cubs July - 31 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Bowling Green @ SB Cubs August - 10 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Dayton @ SB Cubs August - 15 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs August - 17 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fort Wayne @ SB Cubs August - 31 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs September - 01 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. W.Michigan @ SB Cubs