South Bend Cubs opening day VIP packages go on sale Monday morning

South Bend Cubs Fans, get your wallets ready! Exclusive VIP packages for opening day at Four Winds Field go on sale today.

The ticket package offers an exclusive experience for fans on opening day, Saturday April 8th against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Normally valued at 66 dollars, you can score one of them for only 35 dollars.

The Budwesier Opening Day VIP packages include a picnic garden seat, 2 hour all-you-can-eat ballpark buffet that includes a soda, 2 drink vouchers (you must be 21 years-old) and a hat.

They can be purchased by calling 574-235-9988 or by visiting the South Bend Cubs main office and will not be sold online. Only 200 VIP tickets are available for purchase.

The sale starts at 10 A.M. Monday. Individual-game tickets for all home games go on sale Wednesday, March 8th at 10 A.M.