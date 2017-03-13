South Bend Cubs owner reveals new details for downtown development

*Update: 'Berlin Flats' will now be called 'The Ivy at Berlin Place,' according to a press release sent out Tuesday morning.

A groundbreaking for the downtown South Bend development will take place on March 22 at 11:30 a.m. near the main entrance to Four Winds Field.

Original story:

‘Berlin Flats’ will feature apartments, a plaza, and rooftop entertainment all along the Four Winds Field home run fence.

“I think South Bend is going through a renaissance,” said Andrew Berlin, the owner of the South Bend Cubs. “I think South Bend has turned a corner and is clearly a city on the march.”

At an annual media luncheon in South Bend on Monday, Berlin revealed some new details about the $21 million development he is prepping to build next to Four Winds Field.

“We’re going to have a 15,000-square-foot entertainment complex on top of building number one,” said Berlin. “And there will be gardens and fire pits and a restaurant and a bar, and stadium seating up there – you can have weddings up there.”

The 4-building development – called ‘Berlin Flats – will feature about 110 apartments, complete with soundproof glass and individual balconies that can fit up to six people for entertaining.

Building 1 will have stadium seating for about 500 people.

Those living in the flats will have access to a sundeck on top of building 4.

And anyone in the area will be able to enjoy a plaza on the ground floor.

“The plaza that enters the four buildings, there will be some really nice amenities and some nice retail,” said Berlin. “We’ll have some announcements about that in the near future.”

He said the development furthers the South Bend Cubs’ goal of aiming for a thrill.

And he said he’s excited to add to South Bend’s economy.

“Now people can live here and visit the ballpark or not visit the ballpark,” said Berlin. “They’re going to be terrific developments.”

The city of South Bend has about $3.5 million invested into the project.

There was recently a groundbreaking held at the development site, but a completion date has not yet been announced.